Karen Marsland says her brother was left on the side of the I-295 northbound ramp to die."It's really hard knowing what happened to him, and that someone just left him there," said Marsland.The Saturday morning accident happened in Newport, Delaware.State Police said James Williams lost control, struck a Jersey barrier and flipped his car.Properly seat belted at the time of the crash, he miraculously survived.His family says according to the two passengers inside his car, Williams was trying to get a cell phone signal to call for help when he died."He was walking around to get a ping on his cell phone so the gentleman could get an actual location as to where to come," said Maurice Williams, the victim's father. "A driver coming from whatever direction struck my son and tossed him several feet to his death."The suspect's car, believed to be Honda Civic, sped away onto the on-ramp.The 33 year old's family says he worked at a music studio and was coming home from a work engagement."This is not the way he should have went," said Williams. "He would give the shirt off his back to anybody."The suspect's vehicle was last seen heading south on the on-ramp and could have damage from the impact of hitting Williams."I just really want this person to turn themselves in," said Marsland. "It's one thing that my brother got into an accident and he made it and then someone selfishly just pulled off and left him... after he... it's just too much. I really just want this person to just turn themselves in."Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.