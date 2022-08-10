Hometown Hero: Bucks County girl donates laptops to homeless shelter

When Teddy Tendler's Hebrew school assigned her to do a good deed, the young girl immediately thought of her own favorite toy.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An 8-year-old Bucks County, Pennsylvania girl is making a big difference for people in her community through an act of kindness.

"Technology, doing good things for people. Put them together and I feel like donating computers would make that," Teddy said.

Even while on a beach vacation in Ocean City, New Jersey, Teddy raved about her love of math and computers.

"Math prodigy is my favorite thing. Like I love it so much that I even do it when I'm at home," she said.

She decided to incorporate that passion into her mitzvah, which "is doing a good deed for someone, like let's say helping your brother, helping your sister," Teddy explained.

With the help of her parents, she decided to donate laptops to Family Service Association of Bucks County, which operates an emergency homeless shelter.

"We got five -- plus a printer, plus paper, plus ink, some headphones. And then had spare for a cash donation as well," said Jared Tendler, Teddy's dad.

They raised over $1,700. The laptops are for both homeless kids and adults.

"Whether it be for school. Whether it be for education. Whether it be for just playing a game and being a kid. It can sure make a huge difference," said Anne Marie Richards, the volunteer and development coordinator for Family Service.

When Teddy's parents took her to the shelter to drop off the laptops, they had her walk through to see a world different than her own. Teddy says she can't get that experience out of her mind.

"My heart was like, felt so warm and it was so exciting that it was actually coming together," she gushed.

She's already donated again to Family Service Association's back-to-school drive. After her laptop success, her heart to give keeps growing.