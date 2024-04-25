Philly woman inspires karate peers, faces cancer with bravery

MT. AIRY, Philadelphia (WPVI) -- This Philadelphia woman is someone who puts her endurance and patience to the test not only on the mat; but, also in a battle for her health.

Her constant presence at Action Karate in Mt. Airy inspires determination and bravery in everyone around her.

With her actions encouraging members of her community, they will be reciprocating the support by performing her third degree black belt test with her on April 27th.

"At an event to complete her third degree black belt test, not just would she do it, but hundreds of other people participate in doing it with her. So part of it is a run, pushups, plank and some advanced level kata," said Action Karate Mt. Airy Sensei, Rochelle Brenner.

For more information, check out the video above or Action Karate Mt. Airy's website.