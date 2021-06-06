murder

Family wants justice after Dunkin' manager killed during robbery in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family members are demanding answers after their loved one was gunned down while working at a Philadelphia Dunkin' over the weekend.

Christine Lugo, 40, was a daughter, a mom, and a grandma. She lived in Philadelphia away from the rest of her family.

"My mom's goal was to get home, to get home to Massachusetts to me, my brother, her two grandchildren. And this is not how I planned to bring my mom home," said Christine Lugo's daughter, Frances Rodriguez.

Lugo was murdered Saturday morning at work while opening a Dunkin' store on 5th Street and West Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia.

"This didn't have to happen. It didn't," said the victim's son, Christian Lugo.



Police say the suspect came in the store before 6 a.m., pointed a gun at Lugo and demanded cash. She paid the suspect, but he shot her anyway.

"My mom was a beautiful human being. She cared about everybody. My mom believed in second chances, she believed in third chances," said Rodriguez.

Her children came to Philadelphia when they heard the news. Their mom's coworkers had covered the store in a vigil with candles, teddy bears and notes.

"It warms my heart and I know it warms my sister's heart that she affected so many people because she didn't have no other family out here. But at least she wasn't alone," said Christian Lugo.

As police look for her killer, the community is begging people to come forward, too. Her kids say she loved her job and they want justice for their mom.

"She'd be like, 'It's not that bad, I have my coworkers. I have my job.' And at that same job, my mom was taken from us," said Rodriguez.

Dunkin' is planning on offering a $40,000 reward for information on the shooting that can be sent to Philadelphia police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

