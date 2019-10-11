3-year-old battling cancer surprised at Philly airport before heading to Disney World

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old girl from Burlington County and her family were surprised with a big sendoff at the Philadelphia airport before heading off to Disney World.Ariella and her family were treated with a trip to Disney World thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Something Magic Foundation.Ariella has been battling cancer.Volunteers surprised her with gifts at the airport before her big trip to Orlando on Friday morning.Something Magic is made of volunteers from American Airlines.They are helping send more than 2 dozen children with serious illnesses from all over the world to Disney for a trip they'll never forget.