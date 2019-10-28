CHOP NICU babies dress up for Halloween in adorable photoshoot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Halloween came early at CHOP's NICU.Photos shared by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia show the babies all dressed up in costumes as they took part in a special photoshoot to celebrate the holiday.The costumes ranged from a chili pepper, to a football player and everything in between.Some of the families also got in on the fun and posed for photos with the babies.The hospital says opportunities like this are just a feel-good way for families to feel happy and enjoy the fall season, despite being in the hospital.