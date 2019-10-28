CHOP NICU babies dress up for Halloween in adorable photoshoot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Halloween came early at CHOP's NICU.
Photos shared by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia show the babies all dressed up in costumes as they took part in a special photoshoot to celebrate the holiday.
The costumes ranged from a chili pepper, to a football player and everything in between.
Some of the families also got in on the fun and posed for photos with the babies.
The hospital says opportunities like this are just a feel-good way for families to feel happy and enjoy the fall season, despite being in the hospital.
