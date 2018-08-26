U.S. & WORLD

Dad and daughter share special dance in hospital room

EMBED </>More Videos

Dad and daughter share special dance in hospital room. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on August 26, 2018.

A dad and daughter were able to share a very sweet moment, that was caught on video.

Christina Thompson shared video of her husband, and two-year-old daughter sharing a dance in her Georgia hospital room.

Little Phoenix was just diagnosed with cancer earlier this month, and immediately began chemotherapy.

After she finished her first round, a nurse dropped off a gift for Phoenix, which was a yellow dress.

Dad then showed up in a suit and tie, and the two danced to Tim McGraw's "My Little Girl."

This tender moment has been viewed over 50,000 times on Facebook.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worlddancehospital
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Wisconsin couple gets married in their 80s
3 injured after boy with autism steals ambulance in Rhode Island
Man plans to put nearly 1,000 Disneyland items up for auction
8 dead after apartment fire in Chicago
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain
Police investigate death of 2-year-old in Tullytown, Bucks County
Police search for missing endangered 6-year-old
Firefighter injured battling 2-alarm fire in Strawberry Mansion
Pittsburgh mother arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup
VIDEO: 16 protesters arrested after clash with Philly police
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Southwest Philadelphia
Police investigate deadly shooting in Paulsboro, New Jersey
Pope hears the wounds of Ireland's abused, and vows to speak
Man shot in the hand in Grays Ferry
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter in California
More News