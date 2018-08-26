Dad and daughter share special dance in hospital room

A dad and daughter were able to share a very sweet moment, that was caught on video.Christina Thompson shared video of her husband, and two-year-old daughter sharing a dance in her Georgia hospital room.Little Phoenix was just diagnosed with cancer earlier this month, and immediately began chemotherapy.After she finished her first round, a nurse dropped off a gift for Phoenix, which was a yellow dress.Dad then showed up in a suit and tie, and the two danced to Tim McGraw's "My Little Girl."This tender moment has been viewed over 50,000 times on Facebook.------