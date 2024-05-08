Shooting investigation underway in Horsham Twp. after police initially dispatched for burglary

HORSHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Horsham early Wednesday morning.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of the Shoppes at English Village but add that there is no threat to the public.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Bethlehem Pike after initially being dispatched as a burglary.

Action News is on the scene where police seemed to be focused on a jewelry store in the shopping center.

Several officers could be seen going up on the ladder that is leaning on the building. They have since gone back down.

It is unclear how the victim is doing or what may have led to this shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.