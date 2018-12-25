A family from North Philadelphia has extra reason to celebrate this Christmas all because of a quick-thinking 5-year-old and a very persistent paramedic.On Thanksgiving Day, Deborah Anthony was preparing dinner when she started to feel strange.Within seconds, she collapsed on the kitchen floor.It turns out, she was suffering a massive heart attack.Anthony's 5-year-old granddaughter called 911.Paramedics were on the scene moments later.One EMT in particular, named Dion, worked for more than an hour to bring her back to life.So on Christmas Day, the Anthony family dedicated their meal to Dion, grateful that Deborah was not the fourth loss in that family in recent months."Losing my mom, my dad, and brother-in-law, I want to thank you for saving my life and letting me have a second chance on life. My whole life has changed," Anthony said.Despite her heart stopping twice, Anthony's own persistence made all the difference.------