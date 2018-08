EMBED >More News Videos This week on FYI, we're going down the shore.

This week on FYI Philly, we're down the shore for the start of another season of summer fun in the sun and sand. We have things to do on a rainy day. We'll take you to an old place made new again and shop a Philadelphia boutique popping up down the shore.Plus, we've got lots of tasty eats, treats and supplies delivered right to your beach chair or blanket and a great beach-like getaway if you can't get to the shore. FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sunday at midnight.Karen Rogers shows us three services that will help ease any vacation stress while you are at the beach.Serving Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor & AvalonUse FYI-5 for a 5% discount on your beach caddy.Delivers to the Absecon Island8409 Ventnor Ave Margate City, NJ, 08402609-823-4400Serving Ocean City and Sea Isle City(609) 557-7760Summering on Long Beach Island? Jeannette Reyes takes us to three dining destinations, each with their own style.7908 Long Beach Blvd., Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008(609) 494-8191101 S. West Ave, , Beach Haven, NJ 08008609-492-23004401 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ 08008Tropicana Atlantic City has renovated the Chelsea Tower, adding a pool, restaurant, bar and the perfect vantage point for The Tropicana's weekly Saturday night fireworks over the boardwalk show.111 S Chelsea Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401The Shore is known for its sun, sand and surf ... but also its sweets. Alicia Vitarelli showcases some favorites.9307 Ventnor Avenue (on the same block as CVS), Margate, NJ 084023101 Atlantic-Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine, NJ 08203No. 7311, 7311 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 084069209 Ventnor Ave., Margate City, NJ 08402Melissa Magee rounds up six ways to work out when you're vacationing down the shore.- Sunday, June 10th, 6:30 a.mThere are four start points and six potential routes so you can choose a short, medium or long ride. All routes end on the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City. 6abc is partnering in the bike-a-thon in memory of Action News Sports Anchor Gary Papa.Open-play games on six beach courts every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to dusk$15 to join; $5 to play for the night38th Street Beach (Ocean Ave & 38th Street), Brigantine, NJ 08203The boardwalk in Ventnor City is 1.7 miles and 100 percent free.If you want to get off the beaten path, hit the Atlantic County Bikeway, a 7.5 mile path open dawn to dusk.Running between:6725 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 082345080 Atlantic Ave, Mays Landing, NJ 0833045th Street Beach, Sea IsleJune 2, 9, 16, 23; June 25 - Sept. 3; Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.June 26 - Sept. 1Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: 8 a.m.9701 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247(609) 368-6114215 Light House Ave., Cape May Point, NJ 08212For those days down the shore when it's not all sun and surf, Melissa Magee found a few things for you to do on a rainy day.216-218 96th St., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247609-368-84842831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401609-340-40004500 Ocean Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260609-523-1975A Philadelphia boutique is popping up down the shore all summer long. Alicia Vitarelli does some shopping.9511 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402(609) 335-98911014 Pine St., Philadelphia, PA 19107(215) 309-3870Pining for a day trip down the shore but can't manage the trek? Jeannette Reyes shows us a family-run spot much further inland offering the taste of the beach and boardwalk.3320-24 Route 38, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054856-273-9061182 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936973-428-1166For summers in the city, there's no place like the Mann Music Center for the Performing Arts. The outdoor music venue is celebrating 42 years with a jam packed June.5201 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131215-546-7900200 N 6th St. ,Philadelphia, PA 19106While you are enjoying the fun and the sun down the shore this summer, you can also save lives and satisfy some cravings.516 Carpenter Lane, Cape May, NJ 08204600 Park Blvd West Cape May, NJ 08204----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.