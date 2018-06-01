This week on FYI Philly, we're down the shore for the start of another season of summer fun in the sun and sand. We have things to do on a rainy day. We'll take you to an old place made new again and shop a Philadelphia boutique popping up down the shore.
Plus, we've got lots of tasty eats, treats and supplies delivered right to your beach chair or blanket and a great beach-like getaway if you can't get to the shore. FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sunday at midnight.
Food and Supplies right to your beach blanket
Karen Rogers shows us three services that will help ease any vacation stress while you are at the beach.
Beach Caddy | Facebook
Serving Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor & Avalon
Special deal for FYI Viewers: Use FYI-5 for a 5% discount on your beach caddy.
Barrels of Margate | Facebook | Grubhub
Delivers to the Absecon Island
8409 Ventnor Ave Margate City, NJ, 08402
609-823-4400
Beach Bucket Lunch | Facebook
Serving Ocean City and Sea Isle City
(609) 557-7760
Long Beach Island Restaurants
Summering on Long Beach Island? Jeannette Reyes takes us to three dining destinations, each with their own style.
Plantation Restaurant & Bar | Facebook
7908 Long Beach Blvd., Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008
(609) 494-8191
Tucker's Tavern | Facebook
101 S. West Ave, , Beach Haven, NJ 08008
609-492-2300
Daddy O | Facebook
4401 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ 08008
The Chelsea
Tropicana Atlantic City has renovated the Chelsea Tower, adding a pool, restaurant, bar and the perfect vantage point for The Tropicana's weekly Saturday night fireworks over the boardwalk show.
The Chelsea | Facebook
111 S Chelsea Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Sweet Shore Eats
The Shore is known for its sun, sand and surf ... but also its sweets. Alicia Vitarelli showcases some favorites.
Aversa's Bakery
9307 Ventnor Avenue (on the same block as CVS), Margate, NJ 08402
3101 Atlantic-Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine, NJ 08203
Ventnor No. 7311 | Facebook
No. 7311, 7311 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
California Frozen Yogurt
9209 Ventnor Ave., Margate City, NJ 08402
Six ways to workout down the shore
Melissa Magee rounds up six ways to work out when you're vacationing down the shore.
American Cancer Society Bike-a-Thon 2018 - Sunday, June 10th, 6:30 a.m
5th and Race Streets in Philadelphia
There are four start points and six potential routes so you can choose a short, medium or long ride. All routes end on the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City. 6abc is partnering in the bike-a-thon in memory of Action News Sports Anchor Gary Papa.
Brigantine Beach Volleyball Association
Open-play games on six beach courts every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to dusk
$15 to join; $5 to play for the night
38th Street Beach (Ocean Ave & 38th Street), Brigantine, NJ 08203
Running, Biking & Hiking
The boardwalk in Ventnor City is 1.7 miles and 100 percent free.
Ventnor City
If you want to get off the beaten path, hit the Atlantic County Bikeway, a 7.5 mile path open dawn to dusk.
Atlantic County Bikeway
Running between:
Harbor Square (formerly Shore Mall)
6725 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
The Atlantic County Institute of Technology
5080 Atlantic Ave, Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Beach Boot Camp: Surfside Fitness
45th Street Beach, Sea Isle
June 2, 9, 16, 23; June 25 - Sept. 3; Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.
21st Street Beach, Avalon NJ
June 26 - Sept. 1
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: 8 a.m.
Island Water Sports | Facebook
9701 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
(609) 368-6114
MAC | Facebook
215 Light House Ave., Cape May Point, NJ 08212
Jersey shore running club | Facebook
Six things to do on a rainy day
For those days down the shore when it's not all sun and surf, Melissa Magee found a few things for you to do on a rainy day.
RiGi's Amusement Center | Facebook
216-218 96th St., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
609-368-8484
Tropicana Atlantic City IMAX Theatre
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-340-4000
Doo Wop Preservation League
4500 Ocean Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260
609-523-1975
Kin Boutique Popup
A Philadelphia boutique is popping up down the shore all summer long. Alicia Vitarelli does some shopping.
Kin Popup at Stacey's Surf and Paddle
9511 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402
(609) 335-9891
KIN Boutique | Facebook
1014 Pine St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 309-3870
The Funplex
Pining for a day trip down the shore but can't manage the trek? Jeannette Reyes shows us a family-run spot much further inland offering the taste of the beach and boardwalk.
The Funplex - Mount Laurel | Facebook
3320-24 Route 38, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054
856-273-9061
East Hanover
182 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936
973-428-1166
Love Arts: The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in June
For summers in the city, there's no place like the Mann Music Center for the Performing Arts. The outdoor music venue is celebrating 42 years with a jam packed June.
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts | Facebook
5201 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-546-7900
Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square (Thru June 30)
Franklin Square | Lantern Sweepstakes
200 N 6th St. ,Philadelphia, PA 19106
Shelter Me
While you are enjoying the fun and the sun down the shore this summer, you can also save lives and satisfy some cravings.
Cape May Peanut Butter Company | Facebook
516 Carpenter Lane, Cape May, NJ 08204
Cape May Animal Outreach | Facebook
600 Park Blvd West Cape May, NJ 08204
