Horsham mother delivers her own baby on the way to hospital

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's an illusion of ordinary in this quiet neighborhood in Horsham, Pennsylvania, but something extraordinary happened here around 4 a.m. Friday."I was in the front seat with my right foot up on the dash," explained Stephanie Arif.She woke up with contractions and the time between them was rapidly decreasing."She stepped one foot into the garage and basically collapsed down," said her husband, Zulfiquar, who goes by Zulu. He called 911 and started driving toward Abington Hospital."We got about five minutes down the road not even, and I said, 'Call 911, she's coming right now,'" recalled Stephanie.In the middle of 611, little Aleena was born."I scooped her up, I put her on me, and I wrapped her with my dress I was wearing. I didn't have anything else," said Stephanie.Zulu is a doctor, but not one who deals with babies. Stephanie is a nurse practitioner who once dreamed of becoming a midwife."Something triggered. She hopped in the car and basically delivered her own baby, so not many people get to say that," said Zulu."Within a couple of minutes, she let out a huge cry and I remember saying she's not blue, she's not blue," said Stephanie.It's a 20-minute drive from the Arif's house to Abington Hospital. The father says they got there in 9 and there was a team of nurses waiting outside."Thank God for a really great team over there that received us and took really great care of us," said Zulu.Now five days old, Aleena is doing fine and so is her mom. And the couple's other child, 16-month-old Zain, is a proud big brother.