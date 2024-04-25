WATCH LIVE

South Philadelphia student makes school history with scholarship to Yale University

Matteo Iadonisi
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Philadelphia student makes school history with scholarship to Yale
18-year-old Dexter Resta, the oldest of five raised by a single mom, is the first student in his school's history to earn a full ride to Yale University.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 18-year-old Dexter Resta lives in South Philadelphia and is a senior at Prep Charter High School. He moved to the area around 9th grade from California. Before that, his mom was originally from Indonesia.

Not only was Resta accepted to Yale University, but his financial aid awards cover the cost of tuition and then some.

Prep Charter CEO David Wright says that Resta is the first student in the school's history to attend Yale University on a full scholarship.

Watch our video to hear Dexter's story in his own words.

