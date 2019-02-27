FAMILY & PARENTING

Meet the new the 2019 Gerber spokesbaby

Meet the new Gerber baby - and she's from North Carolina!

HICKORY, N.C. (WPVI) --
One-year-old Kairi Yang from Hickory, North Carolina has been selected as Gerber's 2019 spokesbaby.

WTVD-TV reports, there were more than 544,000 entries submitted online.

Gerber said Kairi intrigued the judging panel with her "delicate expression and the look of wonder in her eyes."

Kairi is a nickname that her mom used in high school. It is also a character from a game called Kingdom Hearts.

This adorable little one loves arrowroot cookies, puffs and chicken nuggets.
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
