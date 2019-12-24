holiday

Military brothers surprise little sister for the holidays

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two brothers surprised their little sister on Monday, making the holiday season even a little more magical.

Cesar and Leonel Quezada, of South Philadelphia, recently joined the Air Force.

They've been at their new stations for a few months and haven't been home. All their little sister Teresa wanted from Christmas was for her brothers to be there with her.

"We just got her two teddy bears for now. There are more gifts for Christmas," Cesar Quezada said, as he waited in a room at the Children's Hospital facility on South Broad Street.

Teresa thought she had to go to work with her mom because she couldn't find a babysitter. She had no idea her brothers were waiting down the hall.

When they walked in the door, she couldn't contain her emotions when her brothers walked in the room, and neither could the boys.

"She's still shocked right now, it's crazy" said Quezada.

He and his brother will be home until after the New Year and then they'll return to their bases. Soon after that, Quezada says he's getting deployed to England and he doesn't know when he'll be home next.

This week, however, is all about his little sister.

"You know, in the military, there are times that get tough. You have to remember why you joined. They say remember your why. This little girl is my why," he said.
