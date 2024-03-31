Families celebrate Easter weekend at the Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Despite some rain and clouds Saturday afternoon, families made their way to the Jersey shore, a popular spot for Easter weekend.

In Ocean City, baskets were full of colorful eggs after an egg hunt on the boardwalk.

"I got stuck holding eggs from both of my children, they abandoned them with me. They're from this afternoon on the boardwalk," said Nicole Battestelli of Ambler.

SEE ALSO | What's open, closed on Easter Sunday 2024: LIST

For some families, it's a tradition to spend Easter weekend at the shore, for others they wanted to try something different this year.

"We thought we'd come and spend the holiday down at the shore and have some family time," explained Hazel Robertson of Mount Airy.

While there were no sightings of the Easter Bunny, some dolphins made an appearance.

In Wildwood, families walking the boardwalk made sure to stop for ice cream despite the chilly weather.

"Excited the weather was half decent, which is not always the case, especially at the end of March," said Jim Donio of Hammonton.

For many, Easter weekend is only the start of making memories at the shore.

"Wildwood is a tradition for us, there's no better place to come with your family," said Donio.

The taste of the beach this weekend has people really looking forward to summer.