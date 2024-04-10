Delaware County family recalls life saving organ donation as Eid al-Fitr celebrations begin

For one Delaware County family, there's extra significance in the Eid al-Fitr celebration.

GARNET VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Muslims around the Philadelphia area started the celebration of Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday.

The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which involves prayer, acts of service, and fasting from sunrise to sunset.

For one Delaware County family, there's extra significance in the celebration. They're grateful for a selfless act that helped their teen live to celebrate this holiday for many years to come.

"Eid is a big holiday around the world for Muslims because it comes after 30 days of fasting for Ramadan," said Shamim Hussain, of Garnet Valley in Delaware County. "It's called Eid al-Fitr, because that means breaking fast."

The celebration is complete with a feast and gifts.

"There are gifts exchanged, so for me, I also receive a little bit of money from my uncles," said 17-year-old Shaahed Hussain.

The 11th grader has already gotten the best gift of all: the gift of an organ donation.

"I can't believe this happened to me of all people," he said.

Shaheed was four months old when his parents found out his liver wasn't properly developed.

"Right after checking his MRI, they said his liver is not working, he needs a transplant," recalls Shamim Hussain of the conversation she had with her son's doctor.

In his first year of life, Shaahed underwent three liver transplant surgeries before, finally, success.

"Every single person had prayed for him," said his mother Shamim, who is grateful that the donor's family chose to give even in their time of sorrow as their loved one passed away.

It's a message the Gift of Life Donor Program tries to share with the Muslim community.

"End-stage organ failure doesn't know religion. And there are many Muslims who are also waiting for an organ transplant," said Rick Hasz, president and CEO of Gift of Life Donor Program.

In the years since his surgery, Shaheed has been able to do everything a healthy kid can do, including becoming an Eagle Scout.

"All the fun moments I have with my friends, I can only experience those because of my donors, so I am thankful for them," said Shaheed, who hopes to go to medical school one day.

He formed a team for the Gift of Life Donor Dash, which led to a reunion with the surgeon who helped save his life.

"She remembered me and the joy on her face," he recalled of the moment. Shaahed's family is still grateful on this holiday and every day.

"It's like I can spend my entire life, and I cannot give back enough," said Shamim.

Shaahed will lead his team at the Gift of Life Donor Dash, which is happening on April 28 at the Navy Yard.

The 27th annual event includes 10K and 5K runs, as well as a 3K walk and a kids fun run.

The Navy Yard is a new location for the event which also includes family entertainment. Registration is still open. For more information, visit www.donordash.org.