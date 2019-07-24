WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- If you're planning on starting a family in the near future, a new study found Wilmington, Delaware might not be the ideal place for you.
Personal finance website WalletHub says Wilmington ranks low, at 177th on the list, on its "2019 Best and Worst Places to Raise a Family" report.
The report compares more than 180 cities.
The cities were scored across 47 key metrics ranging from housing affordability to school system quality.
City officials declined to weigh in when Action News reached out for a comment.
Overland Park, Kansas took the top spot as the best spot for families.
Wilmington, Delaware ranked worst place to raise family, study finds
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More