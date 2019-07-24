Family & Parenting

Wilmington, Delaware ranked worst place to raise family, study finds

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- If you're planning on starting a family in the near future, a new study found Wilmington, Delaware might not be the ideal place for you.

Personal finance website WalletHub says Wilmington ranks low, at 177th on the list, on its "2019 Best and Worst Places to Raise a Family" report.

The report compares more than 180 cities.

The cities were scored across 47 key metrics ranging from housing affordability to school system quality.

City officials declined to weigh in when Action News reached out for a comment.

Overland Park, Kansas took the top spot as the best spot for families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingdelaware newsfamilyhomestudy
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School denies Philly CEO's offer after warning on lunch bills
Cold air funnel clouds spotted in New Jersey, Delaware
Cat shot 4 times in Philly, needs leg amputated, family says
Police: Innocent bystander shot during altercation in Allentown
Charges again dismissed against engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck
AccuWeather: Breath of fresh air arrives
Driver sought after street racing crash in South Philly located
Show More
Wawa is the 'official hoagie' of the Ravens, but why?
2 arrested for "mailbox fishing" on the Main Line
Miss America pageant leaving Atlantic City for Connecticut
Collision involving Philly police vehicle caught on video
Rolling Stones rock Lincoln Financial Field
More TOP STORIES News