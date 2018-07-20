VIDEO: 2-year-old sings Action News theme

Two-year-old Cameron Caputo from Springfield, Delaware County who watches with his family was so excited when he saw the Action News van.
Cameron, along with his little wagon, wanted to show our photographer Mike Niklauski that he could sing the Action News theme song.
2 year old Cameron Caputo, of Springfield, was excited to see the @6abc van and wanted to sing the theme song for me. pic.twitter.com/xeC7kDdzn2— Mike Nik (@6abcmike) July 19, 2018
Remember next time you see the Action News van, take a picture with it and use #vanselfie!
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps