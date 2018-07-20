VIDEO: 2-year-old sings Action News theme

2 year old Cameron Caputo, of Springfield, was excited to see the @6abc van and wanted to sing the theme song for me. pic.twitter.com/xeC7kDdzn2 — Mike Nik (@6abcmike) July 19, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3778216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 17, 2018.

One of the best things about Action News is our viewers. And we know watching us is a tradition that started when you were young.Two-year-old Cameron Caputo from Springfield, Delaware County who watches with his family was so excited when he saw the Action News van.Cameron, along with his little wagon, wanted to show our photographer Mike Niklauski that he could sing the Action News theme song.Remember next time you see the Action News van, take a picture with it and use #vanselfie!------