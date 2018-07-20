FAMILY & PARENTING

VIDEO: 2-year-old sings Action News theme

Young Action News fan sings the theme. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on July 20, 2018. (WPVI)

One of the best things about Action News is our viewers. And we know watching us is a tradition that started when you were young.

Two-year-old Cameron Caputo from Springfield, Delaware County who watches with his family was so excited when he saw the Action News van.

Cameron, along with his little wagon, wanted to show our photographer Mike Niklauski that he could sing the Action News theme song.



Remember next time you see the Action News van, take a picture with it and use #vanselfie!

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 17, 2018.


