FAMILY & PARENTING

WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 17, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST NORRITON, Pa. (WPVI) --
She may not know what Action News is, but one Montgomery County toddler sure knows our theme song!

13-month-old Penny from West Norriton can be seen on video dancing along to the start of the newscast.

Dad, Carl, and Mom, Sonia, say they noticed their little girl dancing along to our intro whenever they watched the news.

This week, they were able to capture those moves on camera, and we thank them for posting it on the Action News Facebook page.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybig talkersfeel goodWest Norriton Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News