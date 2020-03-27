West Deptford yoga at home instructor motivating students

WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With stay in place orders in effect, more and more people are turning to exercise online.One of those people is our own Karen Rogers. She and her daughter tried a live hot yoga class from home.Amy Smith is known for motivating and empowering her students at Laughing Buddha Hot Yoga in West Deptford, New Jersey.Now she's doing that online with live classes seven days a week."I do them on Zoom then upload them on YouTube then link them to MINDBODY to get to as many platforms as we can get on," said Smith.She may be worried about the fate of her business, but she's doing all this for free."I will not charge for this and I want people to have access to this now more than ever," Smith said. "People don't have money to do yoga, they may be struggling to get money for dinner."While you lack the intense heat and hot yoga that get in studio, there's a definite plus at home."How can you be stressed when you're doing hot yoga with your dog," Karen said.