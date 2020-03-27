Family & Parenting

West Deptford yoga at home instructor motivating students

By
WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With stay in place orders in effect, more and more people are turning to exercise online.

One of those people is our own Karen Rogers. She and her daughter tried a live hot yoga class from home.

Amy Smith is known for motivating and empowering her students at Laughing Buddha Hot Yoga in West Deptford, New Jersey.

Now she's doing that online with live classes seven days a week.

"I do them on Zoom then upload them on YouTube then link them to MINDBODY to get to as many platforms as we can get on," said Smith.

She may be worried about the fate of her business, but she's doing all this for free.

"I will not charge for this and I want people to have access to this now more than ever," Smith said. "People don't have money to do yoga, they may be struggling to get money for dinner."

While you lack the intense heat and hot yoga that get in studio, there's a definite plus at home.

"How can you be stressed when you're doing hot yoga with your dog," Karen said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingwest deptford townshipnew jerseyyogafamily
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Longtime Philadelphia flight attendant dies from COVID-19
Wawa suspending made-to-order food in Philly over COVID-19
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Glen Mills School will be turned into COVID-19 medical shelter
Greater Philadelphia YMCA lays off 34,000 workers
Philly 'moving on' from plan to use fmr. Hahnemann hospital
Experts: Social distancing to impact air quality
Show More
2nd COVID-19 death reported in Delaware
NJ virus deaths reach 81, total number of cases at 6,900
SEPTA, PATCO changes start this weekend
Woman, 73, dies from COVID-19 at Philly nursing home
2 teens shot in East Mount Airy
More TOP STORIES News