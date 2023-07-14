High school students learn fashion design through Thomas Jefferson University program

They're cutting, sewing, creating and dreaming up the next big trends. Thomas Jefferson University's East Falls campus hosted high school students for an eco-minded fashion camp called "Designing Sustainability."

The program gives students a chance to learn from both faculty and industry professionals.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eager students are cutting, sewing, creating, and dreaming up the next big trends this summer.

At Thomas Jefferson University's East Falls campus, high school students are at an eco-minded fashion camp called "Designing Sustainability."

"This particular opportunity is one that's very unique because you don't get to see textiles being produced, or you don't get to see them being created and then used the way these students will get the opportunity today," says Michael Leonard, the dean of the School of Design and Engineering at Thomas Jefferson University.

Asia Lynn from West Philadelphia has been designing her own clothes and says this camp felt like a perfect fit.

"I'm interested in fashion design and textiles," Lynn says. "I'm really enjoying the program. You just jump right into it from day one. I've learned a lot so far."

For the past 10 years, Jefferson's Bachelor of Science Program in Textile Design, Fashion Design, and Fashion Merchandising & Management has opened up this pre-college workshop to high-school students.

It gives students a chance to learn from both faculty and industry professionals.

Campers come from near and far to attend.

One attendee, Simon Ratinoff, is from New Hampshire and starts high school in the fall.

"Part of the reason this camp is great is because they accept rising freshmen," he says. "This was an awesome opportunity for me to get a head start on the field."

The camp runs all week and students get to work in Jefferson's brand-new studio space.