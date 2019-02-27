FYI PHILLY

Glitz, glamour and food; how to do Philly like a movie star

Here's a sneak peek at what's coming up on the next FYI Philly.

This weekend on FYI Philly, we are bringing the glitz and glamour of Oscar weekend to you with shimmering style trends for the ladies, a glimpse inside a Philadelphia fashion landmark's new look and some food ideas for your Oscar party. We celebrate black history month with a visit to a local maker creating wearable history and a look inside a Kensington neighborhood hot spot.

Filming Location
The Philadelphia Film Center | Oscars party
1412 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-239-2941
EMBED More News Videos

Chris Sowers takes us inside the renovated Boyds store downtown

Men's and Women's fashion at Boyd's
Chris Sowers takes us inside the renovated Boyds store downtown and finds out how the 4th generation family business has evolved through the years.

Boyds | Facebook
1818 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
EMBED More News Videos

Ladies, if your looking to dazzle your date, sequins and shimmer are back in a big way.

Sequins and Shimmer Trend
If you're looking to dazzle your date for Valentine's or any time, sequins and shim-mer are back in a big way. Karen Rogers hit up a former celebrity stylist for tips on how to rock the look.

Shop Sixty Five | Facebook
128 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-239-5488
EMBED More News Videos

Here are some of the flavors you can experience at this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week.

Atlantic City Restaurant Week
Karen Rogers previews some of the flavors you can experience at this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week. And there's more than 80 participating restaurants.

Restarant week participants: Info
March 3-8, 2019

American Cut | Facebook
At Oceans Resort Casino
500 Boardwalk Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Council Oak Fish | Facebook
At Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Veracruz | Facebook
At Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
777 Harrah's Blvd Atlantic City, NJ 08401

EMBED More News Videos

Giant Food Store opens the first Heirloom Market in Philadelphia.

Heirloom welcomes GIANT
Giant Food Store open the first Heirloom Market in Philadelphia

GIANT Heirloom Market
2303 Bainbridge St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-875-8305

Localish Worth the Wait: Tacconelli's
The Original Tacconelli's Pizzeria
2604 E. Somerset Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
215-425-4983
EMBED More News Videos

They celebrate African-American heroes with their unique shirts, pillows and other memorabilia.

Making it in Philly: Historical Dream
Historical Dream | Facebook
267-551-1969

Bella Turka
113 . 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-560-8733
EMBED More News Videos

Franny Lou's Porch is a café serving up coffee, conversation and a sense of community.

Making it in Philly: Franny Lou's
In honor of Black History Month, 6ABC's Melissa Magee pays a visit to Franny Lou's Porch - a café serving up coffee, conversation and a sense of community.

Franny Lou's
2400 Coral St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
EMBED More News Videos

The education exhibits are taking center stage as part of a new Home Gardener's Hub.

2019 Philly Flower Show Preview
At this year's Philadelphia Flower Show, the education exhibits are taking center stage as part of a new Home Gardener's Hub. Alicia Vitarelli explores the Herban Apothecary exhibit being planned by the University of Delaware.

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: Power of Flowers | March 2-10
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Gardener's Studio | Floral Design Workshops, Demonstrations & Potting Parties | Flower Show Map

Preview Party: Friday, March 1
FTD World Cup: March 1-3
EMBED More News Videos

The Arden Theatre is paying tribute to the legendary African-American playwright August Wilson with two new productions.

FYI Loves the Arts Roundup
The Arden Theatre is paying tribute to the legendary African-American playwright August Wilson with two new productions.

Arden Theatre | Facebook

Gem of the Ocean | Feb. 27-March 31

How I Learned What I Learned | March 7-April 14
40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-1122
EMBED More News Videos

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge. David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 23, 2019.

Shelter Me
Sword swallowers, carnival games, and a chance to win Sundance Tickets. It's all happening at the 22nd Annual Furball with Morris Animal Refuge. It's their biggest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds benefit the rescue directly.

Morris Animal Refuge | Facebook
1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
