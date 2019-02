Glitz, glamour and food; how to do Philly like a movie star

Filming Location

This weekend on FYI Philly, we are bringing the glitz and glamour of Oscar weekend to you with shimmering style trends for the ladies, a glimpse inside a Philadelphia fashion landmark's new look and some food ideas for your Oscar party. We celebrate black history month with a visit to a local maker creating wearable history and a look inside a Kensington neighborhood hot spot.1412 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19102267-239-2941Chris Sowers takes us inside the renovated Boyds store downtown and finds out how the 4th generation family business has evolved through the years.1818 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103If you're looking to dazzle your date for Valentine's or any time, sequins and shim-mer are back in a big way. Karen Rogers hit up a former celebrity stylist for tips on how to rock the look.128 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103267-239-5488Karen Rogers previews some of the flavors you can experience at this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week. And there's more than 80 participating restaurants.March 3-8, 2019At Oceans Resort Casino500 Boardwalk Atlantic City, NJ 08401At Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401At Harrah's Resort Atlantic City777 Harrah's Blvd Atlantic City, NJ 08401Giant Food Store open the first Heirloom Market in Philadelphia2303 Bainbridge St, Philadelphia, PA 19146215-875-83052604 E. Somerset Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134215-425-4983267-551-1969113 . 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-560-8733In honor of Black History Month, 6ABC's Melissa Magee pays a visit to Franny Lou's Porch - a café serving up coffee, conversation and a sense of community.2400 Coral St, Philadelphia, PA 19125At this year's Philadelphia Flower Show, the education exhibits are taking center stage as part of a new Home Gardener's Hub. Alicia Vitarelli explores the Herban Apothecary exhibit being planned by the University of Delaware.1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107Friday, March 1March 1-3The Arden Theatre is paying tribute to the legendary African-American playwright August Wilson with two new productions.40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-922-1122Sword swallowers, carnival games, and a chance to win Sundance Tickets. It's all happening at the 22nd Annual Furball with Morris Animal Refuge. It's their biggest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds benefit the rescue directly.1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147