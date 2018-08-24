U.S. & WORLD

Ziploc launches fashion line ready to keep you as fresh as your leftovers

EMBED </>More Videos

Ziploc launches fashion line ready to keep you as fresh as your leftovers. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 24, 2018.

Ziploc bags -- the plastic lunch companions, known to keep just about everything sealed and fresh, are now the stars of a brand new fashion line.

The Ziploc Pouch is not for food, but it is for effect.

From backpacks that zip, to visors that keep your head as dry as your snacks, and aprons, with handy little compartments. They even have fanny packs!

Ziploc paired up with Beams Couture, a Japanese clothing brand, to make this a reality.

So you too can feel as cozy as your leftovers, and as snug as your sandwich.

Basically, your PB&J will be jealous of your purse, which will run for about $80.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionu.s. & worldclothingbig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Police called on 8-year-old girl walking her dog alone
Child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Woman poses as California deputy to help boyfriend escape jail
More u.s. & world
STYLE & FASHION
Study: Women's pants pockets are too small compared to men's
Latest women's fashion trends to upgrade your look | Entertainment Now
16-year-old makes dress entirely of playing cards
Apps that help you get that designer look for less
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Man sought for burglary at murdered model's apartment
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
IKEA Conshohocken closed until Sunday due to fire
Fugitives rounded up after overnight raid in Philadelphia
Upper Dublin parents asked to send kids to school with bottled water
Officials: Scammer posed as tax data collector in Delco
NFL to kickoff the season in Philly next week with festival
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Show More
Ex-college student sent to prison for false rape accusation
Robin Leach, 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host, dies at 76
Hurricane Lane Weather Update: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
8 bodies discovered in grisly slayings in Cancun, Mexico
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Summer Weekend
More News