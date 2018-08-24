Ziploc launches fashion line ready to keep you as fresh as your leftovers

Ziploc bags -- the plastic lunch companions, known to keep just about everything sealed and fresh, are now the stars of a brand new fashion line.The Ziploc Pouch is not for food, but it is for effect.From backpacks that zip, to visors that keep your head as dry as your snacks, and aprons, with handy little compartments. They even have fanny packs!Ziploc paired up with Beams Couture, a Japanese clothing brand, to make this a reality.So you too can feel as cozy as your leftovers, and as snug as your sandwich.Basically, your PB&J will be jealous of your purse, which will run for about $80.------