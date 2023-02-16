James Ijames, Philadelphia's Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, brings 'Fat Ham' play to Broadway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The play is called Fat Ham and it's the story of 'Hamlet' only set in the American South with a Black family, a queer-focused narrative and a main character named Juicy.

It's the work of South Philly-based playwright James Ijames.

It was originally a digital production, shot on location in Virginia during the pandemic.

Ijames won the Pulitzer Prize for drama for the work in 2022. Fat Ham opens on Broadway in late March.

Fat Ham |Website | Facebook | Instagram

American Airlines Theater, starting March 21

227 West 42nd Street, New York, NY.