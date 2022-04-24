fatal fire

Officials: 4 dead, including 3 children after rowhome fire in Kensington

Officials say it was 3 children and a man who died.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four are dead, including three children in a rowhome fire that broke out in Kensington early Sunday morning.

Flames tore through a home on the 3200 block of Hartville Street just after 2 a.m.

Action News has also learned there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.

A 38-year-old woman is also also fighting to live with severe burns.

Neighbors tell Action News that she jumped from the second floor window to escape the flames.

Philadelphia Fire Department Executive Officer Derek Bowmer says "Our men and women of the fire department did a valiant effort to try to make saves here, unfortunately we have a tragic ending."

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office.
