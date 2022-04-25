Officials urge residents to have working smoke alarms in their homes

The goal is to avoid another tragedy, like what happened Sunday morning with a deadly fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section.
That fire brought back painful memories of similar tragedies like the January fire in Fairmount that claimed 12-lives.
"Have working smoke alarms so that the next fire doesn't happen," said Triano.
In fact, the Philadelphia fire department says since January 1, 312 families have been displaced due to fires.
A total of 21 people have died, and 38-others have been injured.
Lisa Forrest, the president of Club Valiants, says a fire is everyone's fight and people need to make sure they have a working smoke alarm in their house.
"Until we make having smoke alarms a priority, the unfortunate situation is we're going to continue down this road," said Forrest. "I'm getting tired of this, it's emotionally draining not just in the fire department, but this is my community."
So far this year, the Philadelphia Fire Department and its partners have installed 4,271 smoke alarms across the city.
Robyn Colajezzi, the president of Philadelphia Fire Department Foundation, says when seconds matter-- the smoke alarm can save your life.
"The minute that smoke detector catches smoke is in the early stages of the fire. It gives you that time to escape and get out," said Colajezzi.
If you live in Philadelphia, a free smoke detector can be installed into your home by calling 311 or logging onto RedCross.org.