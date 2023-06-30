1 person dead after residential fire erupts in New Castle County

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in New Castle County are investigating after a residential fire left one person dead on Friday.

The blaze began just before 4 a.m. in a second-floor apartment on the unit block of West Main Street near South Broad Street in Middletown.

Officers from the Middletown Police Department discovered smoke coming from the apartment building and fire crews responded to the scene.

Firefighters say they found one person dead inside the building.

There were no other injuries reported at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Officials are now investigating the circumstances of the fatal fire.

Investigators say the fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damages and three other apartments needed to be cleared, which resulted in four residents needing to be relocated.