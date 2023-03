The shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. on the 200 block of West Queen Lane, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Germantown on Thursday.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on the 200 block of West Queen Lane, according to police.

Image of West Queen Lane crime scene

Officers said a 44-year-old man had been shot in the head at the scene. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no weapon was recovered. There is also no information on the victim's identity.