Police say the man, who is believed to be about 21 years old, was shot in the chest.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in Upper Darby on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Cedar Lane in Upper Darby.

Police say the man, who is believed to be about 21 years old, was shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers have not released the victim's identity or made any arrests.