A New Jersey police department is seeking the public's help in finding a 1930s sculpture that was stolen from an apartment in November.The Cherry Hill Police Department announced Tuesday they're seeking a marble, unfinished bust of a Sudanese woman by the late sculptor Nathaniel Choate.The department says the FBI has joined the investigation into the sculpture's disappearance.They say it has "cultural heritage significance."Choate was a well-known American painter and sculptor who died in New York in 1965 at age 65.Choate often showcased his work at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia and at the National Academy of Design in New York City.The artist's travels to Greece, Morocco and Sudan strongly influenced his work.A reward is being offered for any information leading to its recovery.