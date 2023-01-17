Security officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in Philadelphia

When the security officer approached the van, a man got out and was armed with "multiple edged weapons," a spokesperson said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot by a security officer outside of the federal courthouse in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals Service, the incident began at about 9:30 a.m. on 7th Street south of Filbert Street when a minivan was illegally parked near the building.

When the security officer approached the minivan, a man got out and was armed with "multiple edged weapons," according to a spokesperson.

The security officer asked the man multiple times to drop the weapons, but when the man advanced toward the officer, the officer fired his gun multiple times.

The man was shot multiple times and was rushed to a local hospital where he is undergoing surgery, a spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing.