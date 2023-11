Federal Donuts is rolling the dice on expansion to the West Coast and getting a new name.

'FedNuts,' as fans call it, opened in 2011 in South Philadelphia. It now has 11 locations around our area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Federal Donuts is rolling the dice on expansion to the West Coast and getting a new name.

Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas revealed that the popular chain will open a new food court location early next year.

The company is also changing its name to "Federal Donuts and Chicken."

"FedNuts," as fans call it, opened in 2011 in South Philadelphia. It now has 11 locations around our area.