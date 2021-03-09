6abc Feed Our Food Workers campaign reaches $100,000 milestone

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News is proud to announce that the 6abc Feed Our Food Workers campaign has now brought in $100,000.The fund helps local food industry workers during the pandemic.Because of that exceptional support, Philabundance and the Garces Foundation are going to be able to hold more food distribution events, like the one held on Tuesday in South Philadelphia.Our Action News viewers and generous corporate partners have teamed up to raise enough money to keep the distributions going well through the spring, and we aren't stopping now.You can donate to the initiative by