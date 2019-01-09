Another crime being in the area is being blamed on a notorious ring of thieves, known as the Felony Lane Gang.The latest purse snatching happened Sunday afternoon at Washington Lake Park in Sewell, New Jersey."This is glass that shattered outside the window," said Maria, whose purse was stolen. "I feel extremely violated and vulnerable."The Felony Lane Gang tends to prey on women. They break into their cars and steal their belongings with the main goal of gaining access to their identities.Maria says it makes her nervous to think that a gang knows where she lives and where her children sleep."I'm afraid," she said. "They have my identity!"Maria said it was after 3 p.m. on Sunday when she and her boyfriend Jon pulled into the park in Washington Township to go for a walk.When they returned to the car they found the window was bashed in and her purse was gone."Everything. My ID, my driver's license, money, house keys, cash... my whole world was in that purse," she said.Police said the gang likely busted out the window in seconds and then took the purse."The gang is a well-oiled machine," said Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik. "They're supposedly handing off the stolen items or property to a partner in the crime organization who then who tries to steal he identity."The gang originated in South Florida but operate up and down the east coast.Their members include men and women, often times wearing disguises.They're known to strike wherever they see opportunities."In school parking lots, daycares, shopping centers and gyms," said Gurcsik.Gurcsik said there has been several reports of break-ins like this, especially in the surrounding areas outside of Washington Township.He wants to add if this happens to you make sure to immediately cancel all your cards, as the gang will act quickly.------