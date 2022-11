We are told all victims are in stable condition.

3 men recovering after being shot in city's Feltonville section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men are recovering after being shot in the city's Feltonville section.

The shooting took place on Wyoming Avenue near D Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened after some sort of an incident at a nearby after hours club.

