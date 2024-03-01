Art dealer turned actor Vito Schnabel joins cast of 'Feud: Capote vs. the Swans'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Art dealer turned actor Vito Schnabel joins the cast of "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" as Rick, Truman Capote's handyman and lover.

Schnabel's character, Rick, is a veteran of the Korean War with a passion for motorcycles.

In real life, Schnabel is an art gallery owner who has added actor and producer to his repertoire.

The story of how he got cast on this popular FX series includes a bit of kismet.

"I was in the gym in Los Angeles," Schnabel says. "I had just finished making a film and Ryan Murphy was in the same gym. He said, 'I've been trying to get in touch with you. I have this thing that I think you might find interesting. It's not fully written yet, but I'm working on it. Can you meet next week in New York?'"

Schnabel says he took the meeting and read the script.

"The writing is so well done," he says. "It's so funny. It's so smart. There's so much feeling in it. Immediately, I was hooked."

He laughs saying, "Go work out, you never know what's gonna come at you!"

Schnabel says this intimate look at Capote's life is captivating.

"This show gives us a look at an interesting part of his life, which we haven't really seen too much of before," Schnabel says. "I think what they did is really incredible."

"Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX and streams on Hulu.