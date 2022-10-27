WATCH LIVE

Creepy cornfields in Lancaster County turn a frightful farm into Field Of Screams

ByNatalie Jason via WPVI logo
Thursday, October 27, 2022 11:35AM
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- What was once a farm in the middle of Lancaster County is now a veritable Halloween theme park called Field of Screams.

With haunted houses, a haunted hayride, haunted woods, and a midway -- filled with food vendors and carnival-style games -- it has become a draw for people from the area as well as many surrounding states.

Started around 30 years ago, the attraction has been placed on many national 'Best Of...' lists for Halloween haunts.

There are no age restrictions, but this attraction is not recommended for children 10 years or younger.

Field of Screams | Facebook | Instagram

191 College Avenue, Mountville, PA 17554

717-285-7748

(open weekends now through November 12th)

