Philadelphia ballroom scene takes center stage in new Gayborhood mural

The massive mural, called Finally on 13th, sits on 13th street between Pine and Spruce Streets and celebrates the story of the Black and Brown queer ballroom culture.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's ballroom scene has spent decades underground, but now it's front and center in the heart of the city's Gayborhood.

"Ballroom is a place where we fellowship, win trophies, compete in various categories," said Jacen Bowman.

This is Philadelphia's Ballroom scene: think catwalks, voguing, the moves in Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour and even the hit FX show "Pose."

"One thing the artist Nile wanted was to make sure was that the mural felt vibrant and alive," said Conrad Benner. "Taking some of those archival photos of people dancing or walking on the runway, and transporting it into a mural form. Everyone depicted in this mural is a real person is living, has lived and contributed to this culture."

"Thinking how far we come...Beyoncé just went on a world tour and had 'Kevin Jz Prodigy,' who is from Philadelphia, who is actually on the mural - you wouldn't think that something like this would happen," said Bowman.

The mural will be dedicated on November 9th at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the mural, visit: muralarts.org.