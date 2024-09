Catholic high school students work on 8-foot mural in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in North Philadelphia helped paint a colorful mural on Wednesday.

The group from St. Joe's Prep, Little Flower and St. Laurentius worked on the eight-foot piece artwork.

The event was organized by the Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools.

The nonprofit helps fund 17,000 scholarships for students to attend faith-based schools in Philadelphia.