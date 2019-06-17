6abc digital reporter and producer Aunyea Lachelle and her fiance Jean were featured Monday on a new segment on Good Morning America, titled "I do's and I dont's."
Just in time for wedding season, they're breaking down the tough questions about taking on the most important topics when it comes to getting married.
Aunyea and Jean got some good financial advice today.
Best of luck to them on their wedding set for next May.
6abc digital reporter Aunyea Lachelle and fiance Jean featured on Good Morning America
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More