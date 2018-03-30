FEEL GOOD

Canadian teen wins $1K a week for life on 1st lottery ticket

Charlie Lagarde (Credit: Loto Quebec via WGHP)

MONTREAL --
A Canadian teenager who purchased her first lottery ticket to celebrate her 18th birthday hit the jackpot and will receive $1,000 Canadian a week for the rest of her life.

Charlie Lagarde was celebrating with a bottle of champagne and a $4 scratch-off ticket earlier this month when she hit the grand prize in the Gagnant a Vie lottery. The prize would be worth just over $775 per week in American dollars.

She was joined by family and friends when she collected the first payment on Monday.

She told lottery officials that she hopes to study photography.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmoneyfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
Couple's sunrise Art Museum engagement caught by Action Cam
NYPD, superheroes surprise sick boy at hospital
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
More feel good
PERSONAL FINANCE
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
Consumer Reports: Mobile peer-to-peer payment services
New Jersey woman hits casino's largest online slots jackpot
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News