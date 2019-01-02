Someone has more than one million reasons per day to celebrate the New Year.A winning $425 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Nassau County, New York.The ticket was sold by Brookville Auto Service on Route 25A in Upper BrookvilleThe ticket-holder will claim the eighth largest jackpot in the history of the game.But make sure to check your tickets to see if you matched some of the numbers.There were a seven second place winners who matched the five white balls - including a winner in Pennsylvania who played with the Megaplier. This means the $1 million second place prize is increased to $4 million.The winning numbers are 34, 44, 57, 62 and 70, and the Mega Ball 14.------