Someone has more than one million reasons per day to celebrate the New Year.
A winning $425 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Nassau County, New York.
The ticket was sold by Brookville Auto Service on Route 25A in Upper Brookville
The ticket-holder will claim the eighth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
But make sure to check your tickets to see if you matched some of the numbers.
There were a seven second place winners who matched the five white balls - including a winner in Pennsylvania who played with the Megaplier. This means the $1 million second place prize is increased to $4 million.
The winning numbers are 34, 44, 57, 62 and 70, and the Mega Ball 14.
