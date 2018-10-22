MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tomorrow, highest ever

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion, the highest lottery drawing in the country's history.

Tomorrow night's Mega Millions drawing comes with a $1.6 billion prize, the largest lottery drawing in the country's history. It comes with a cash option of $904 million.

What are the biggest lottery jackpots ever?

This will be both the largest Mega Millions drawing ever and the largest overall lottery jackpot.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

Before this, the highest jackpot in U.S. history was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.

How big is the Powerball now?

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot this week. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $620 million. That means $2.2 billion combined is up for grabs.

Why is the Mega Millions jackpot so big?

This jackpot has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions?

Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.
How do you play the Mega Millions?

Tickets have six numbers, all of which must be matched to win the jackpot. You can choose your own six numbers or have them assigned by choosing Easy Pick/Quick Pick. Each number goes from 1 to 70, except for the final number which ranges from 1 to 25.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2.

What were the winning Mega Millions numbers on Friday?

The winning numbers are: 15-23-53-65-70 Mega Ball: 7. No one scored a jackpot-winning ticket.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions, Powerball climb to combined $2.2B
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
No winning Powerball tickets sold; Saturday jackpot now $430M
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
No winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth $620 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
No winning Powerball tickets sold; Saturday jackpot now $430M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Panthers' Reid calls Jenkins 'sellout' in protest movement
Fmr. NFL player released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Mother of 2 shot multiple times in Trenton home
Mega Millions, Powerball climb to combined $2.2B
Driver sought in deadly Lehigh Valley hit-and-run
Search for suspects after shootout outside Springfield Mall
I-78 closed in both directions due to truck fire
Phoenixville man in jail after police chase to New York
Show More
Police: Mother in custody after shooting teenage son in Logan
Girard Ave. closure continues, extended due to water main break
AccuWeather: Bright, Chilly Today
Family seeks justice after crash victim gunned down in Camden
Police: Tailgaters to blame for car fires outside MetLife
More News