No Pa. Lottery ticket sales Tuesday ahead of $875M Mega Millions drawing | What players need to know

No Pa. Lottery ticket sales Tuesday amid $875M Mega Millions drawing | What players need to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All Pennsylvania lotto players are being warned the state's online ticketing systems are going down for upgrades on Tuesday, meaning you need to buy any ticket for a Tuesday drawing by the end of Monday.

That includes Mega Millions' $875 million drawing. Other games that will be unavailable include Powerball, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5 with Pick Cash, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life, and PICK family games.

"Players won't be able to purchase draw games or fast play games until the new computer system is up," confirmed Ewa Swope, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Lottery officials say the system upgrade is scheduled to start after midnight and is expected to last until late Tuesday.

Slope said this was the first computer system upgrade for the lottery in about 16 years.

The upgrade will impact the players' ability to cash in on winning tickets until the process is complete. Scratch-off winners are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets and hold on to them until they can be claimed.

Officials also said the results of some drawings, such as the Daily Drawings, may not be posted until after the update.

Claims for winning prizes are also expected to take a few weeks longer but should be back to normal in April.

Players are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance. The Lottery also offers a subscription option that allows players to buy draw game tickets ahead of time.

Scratch-off tickets will still be available at retail counters and vending machines via cash only. Players will also be able to play eInstant games online during the upgrade process.

The transition to the new computer system will be accompanied by the move to new data centers, test environments, communications networks, and back-office systems, according to officials.

"We've already rolled out the new equipment and signage, and that's the first phase of the conversion," Swope said.

The Pennsylvania Lottery will post updates on its website and social media channels to inform players when the work is complete.

The Lottery's modernization project started with the upgrade of new vending equipment at retail locations, much of which has already been rolled out across the Commonwealth. As a result, players are benefitting from this new equipment - which holds more inventory - and new digital signage in many areas at the Lottery's network of more than 10,000 retailers.

"All of these efforts will help the Lottery operate more efficiently, improve the playing experience for our players, and help us generate funding for the critical programs that our older residents rely upon," said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

Dylan Baldrige, the manager at Beer Guys in Havertown, said his store already received new equipment. They also received notice of Tuesday's update.

"They said it's going to shut down late tonight after the Powerball and be off probably mostly tomorrow, all day Tuesday," he said.

Baldrige has warned his customers to buy their tickets before the upgrades begin.

There is also $645 million on the line for Monday night's Powerball drawing after no big winner Saturday. However, one ticket sold in New Jersey did match five numbers, making it worth one million dollars!