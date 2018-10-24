PERSONAL FINANCE

Missed Mega Millions? You can still play $620M Powerball tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Didn't win Mega Millions? Try your hand at Powerball!

So you didn't win the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Don't worry, lottery playing friends. The Powerball is here for you.

The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night with a jackpot worth $620 million. It has a cash value of $354.3 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2.

Being a lottery loser may actually pay off, if you love pizza. Mega Millions losers can get free pizza from Villa Italian Kitchen with their ticket and a beverage purchase.
In the meantime, need a place to go buy your lotto ticket?

Be lotto literate. Check out these stories before you play:

  • Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots 2018: Things you need to consider if you win
  • 10 largest jackpots in history


    • -----
    Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
    Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    financemoneypowerballlotteryu.s. & world
    Related
    Mega Millions: $1.5B ticket sold in SC, $1M winners in Pa., N.J.
    $1M tickets sold in Delaware, Gloucester, Camden counties
    PERSONAL FINANCE
    Mega Millions: Here's why we may never know who won
    Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
    Lost the lottery? Get a pizza deal
    What's the Deal: Joining an office or neighborhood lottery pool
    More Personal Finance
    Top Stories
    Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
    $1M tickets sold in Delaware, Gloucester, Camden counties
    Fmr. NFL player moves to Pa. after prison term for girlfriend's murder
    Suspect wanted in brutal assault at South Street restaurant
    Mega Millions: $1.5B ticket sold in SC, $1M winners in Pa., N.J.
    Crash brings down wires in North Philadelphia
    7th child dies, 11 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
    N.J. woman's tip prevents potential Kentucky school attack
    Show More
    Some of Philly's recyclables are being burned, not reused
    London's Philly-themed pub called 'Passyunk Avenue'
    Witnesses: Argument leads to shooting in Germantown
    Amazon hiring 700 employees in Gloucester County
    4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Christiana
    More News