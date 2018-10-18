No winning Powerball tickets sold; Saturday jackpot now $430M

No winning tickets were sold in Wednesday night's $378 million Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers are: 3, 57, 64, 68, 69 Powerball: 15
The jackpot has now jumped to $430 million for Saturday night's drawing.
If the winner choose the all cash option instead of yearly payments the prize is worth $248 million.
The Powerball prize has been climbing, as Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is now worth $900 million.
You can see the winning numbers from both drawings on Action News at 11.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
financepowerballmega millionslotteryjackpot
financepowerballmega millionslotteryjackpot