No winning Powerball tickets sold; Saturday jackpot now $430M

Nicholas Paine
No winning tickets were sold in Wednesday night's $378 million Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers are: 3, 57, 64, 68, 69 Powerball: 15

The jackpot has now jumped to $430 million for Saturday night's drawing.

If the winner choose the all cash option instead of yearly payments the prize is worth $248 million.

The Powerball prize has been climbing, as Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is now worth $900 million.

You can see the winning numbers from both drawings on Action News at 11.

