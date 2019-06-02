Powerball drawing results for Saturday's $350M jackpot

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 1 were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52. The Powerball was 8 and the Power Play was 2X.
There was no winner after the drawing on Wednesday, May 29.
On Friday night, numbers were drawn for the $444 million Mega Millions jackpot. Though there were Match 5 winners in New Jersey and New York, no one matched all six numbers. That jackpot now stands at an estimated $475 million ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday.
In April, a 24-year-old Wisconsin man claimed a $768.4 million prize from a winning Powerball ticket.
Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.