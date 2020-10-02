coronavirus pandemic

Shares, oil prices sink after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. stock futures and Asian shares have fallen after President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Dow and S&P futures are each down 1.9%. Oil prices tumbled more than 3%. Trump tweeted news of his test results just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

Trading in Asia was thin, with markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong closed. The Nikkei 225 index shed strong early gains after the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading today following an all day outage due to a technical failure.

MORE: Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to President Trump's COVID-19 infection
