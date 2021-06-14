FYI Philly

Wine Time! Summer time BBQ selections from Fine Wine and Good Spirits

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Summer time BBQ selections from Fine Wine and Good Spirits

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Summer wines are on the menu with our friends from Fine Wine and Good Spirits.

They picked a variety of reds and whites that will pair perfectly with your summer grilling.

Cocktail of the Month - Tito's Rocks and Raspberries
Pennsylvania Fine Wines and Good Spirits presents the cocktail of the month for May: Tito's Rocks and Raspberries

Fine Wine and Good Spirits | Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiafyi phillyfwgsfyi wine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers