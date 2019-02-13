Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County

Crews were called to a large dairy barn fire in Chester County early Wednesday morning.It happened around 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of Beaver Dam Road in Honey Brook.Images showed large flames rising from the milking area of the barn.At one point, firefighters say the blaze was through the roof.Tanker trucks were connected to a nearby pond to supply water and the fire was placed under control.The animals inside the barn were moved to a safe location.There are no reports of any injuries.------